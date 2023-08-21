Bashir Ahmad reacts, as Atiku Abubakar, Kwankwaso and Obi hold talks on possible merger

According to a news that was published by Thisday paper online this morning, it was reported that gearing up for possibilities as the country continues its transition process, the trio of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Mr Peter Obi, have begun to discuss the possibility of a merger, with the ultimate goal of setting up a formidable party that can more effectively challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was reported that the meeting between these three political echelons in the country, have started for a while now, as the first meeting was between Atiku Abubakar and Musa Kwankwaso, while Peter Obi is also discussing with some people in the Peoples Democratic Party.

However, while Bashir Ahmad, who happens to be the former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to former president Muhammadu Buhari, was reacting to this on his official X handle this evening, he said that during the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, were all in the same political party, but they were defeated by the All Progressives Congress, APC,.

He said, “Weren’t they together in 2019 when our great party hammered them blue and black ?”

Moses21 (

)