Bashir Ahmad Reacts as a Man says Russia is not Happy with our Gas Pipeline Passing Through Niger to Europe

Special assistant to former president, Muhammadu Buhari on Media, Bashir Ahmad has taken to social media to express concern, following the revelation of a man with regards to Russian government not being happy with Nigeria’s gas pipeline that is allegedly connected from Niger Republic to supply gas to Europe.

A Nigerian man identified as Woye had few minutes ago, taken to his official X account to speak about the set of people that are supporting the military coup in Niger Republic, as he disclosed that Russia is not happy with Nigeria’s gas pipeline to Europe.

According to Woye, Nigeria’s gas pipeline will pass through Niger Republic to Europe and Russia is allegedly working hard for Nigeria’s unemployment to continue increasing which will lead to a loss of revenue, adding that the future revenue from the gas pipeline will strengthen the Naira.

And so Bashir Ahmad in reaction to such disclosure, took to his official X account to react, as he called on Nigerians to support and defend Nigeria’s interests which extends beyond political parties.

According to Bashir Ahmad, when Nigerians support their country, they promote its economic growth, development and national security, adding that Nigeria’s interests transcend any short/long-term political agenda.

Bashir Ahmad finally prayed for God to bless Nigeria.

Here is Bashir Ahmad’s post below;

