NEWS

Bashir Ahmad Reacts As 2 School Girls Invent Machine That Can Purify Contaminated Water

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

Bashir Ahmad, an All progress Congress, APC chieftain and aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted after seeing video of two school girls using a purifying machine that they invented to purify a contaminated water

According to BBC AFRICA, the school girls, who were said to be from Lagos state, invented the water cleansing machine that can turn a contaminated water to a safe drinking water.

In the video that was shared online, the girls were seen using the machine to turn a contaminated water to a very pure one

After the video surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

Reacting, Bashir Ahmad commended the girls for the innovation. In his post, he said that the invention has the potential to change the lives of many individuals who lack access to clean drinking water across Africa

See the post that he shared on his page here

What do you have to say about this post?

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Idea That What Happened In Gabon Is An Overthrow Of Democracy Is Unacceptable To Me’ -Odinkalu

41 seconds ago

Buhari’s Govt Printed Over N22Trillion & Poured It Into The System Without Backing It Up – Soludo

3 mins ago

After Watching Nyesom Wike’s Interview, I Immediately Called Seun Okinbaloye’ -Dele Momodu

14 mins ago

No Amount Of Reshuffle Can Stop A Coup Because Its Usually Not Sponsored From The Top’ – Okey Ikechukwu

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button