Bashir Ahmad Reacts As 2 School Girls Invent Machine That Can Purify Contaminated Water

Bashir Ahmad, an All progress Congress, APC chieftain and aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted after seeing video of two school girls using a purifying machine that they invented to purify a contaminated water

According to BBC AFRICA, the school girls, who were said to be from Lagos state, invented the water cleansing machine that can turn a contaminated water to a safe drinking water.

In the video that was shared online, the girls were seen using the machine to turn a contaminated water to a very pure one

After the video surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

Reacting, Bashir Ahmad commended the girls for the innovation. In his post, he said that the invention has the potential to change the lives of many individuals who lack access to clean drinking water across Africa

