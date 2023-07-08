Bashir Ahmad Reacts After Woman Returned Cash Of Almost N56M She Found While Performing Hajj

The former aide to the immediate past president, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted, following the actions of a woman who was said to have returned cash of almost 56 million Naira she found while she was in Saudi Arabia performing Hajj.

Bashir Ahmad who took to his social media handle commended the action of the woman who is from Zamfara state, stressing that everyone should celebrate her for having to return the money to the owner after she found it.

The former aide who expressed happiness over such gesture further prayer for Hajiya Aishatu Nahuce, stressing that Allah should reward her abundantly.

In his words… “Hajiya Aishatu Nahuce from Bungudu, Zamfara State, should be celebrated by all. She found $80,000 (approx. N56,000,000) while performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia and honorably returned the money to the owner through Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency. May Allah reward her abundantly”

Recall that, according to Daily Trust, the woman from Zamfara state, had returned 80,000 dollars which she found during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia through the Zamfara pilgrims welfare agency, hence, receiving various accolades.

