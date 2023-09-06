Bashir Ahmad Reacts After Nigeria was Ranked 1st in Africa in The IMF World’s Productive Economies

Bashir Ahmad, the former Media Aide to former president Muhammadu Buhari has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to post to react after Nigeria was ranked 31st position in the World’s Most Productive Economies and 1st in Africa.

According to Bashir Ahmad; the new International Monetary Fund, IMF report showed that Nigeria is the most Productive Economy in Africa and 31st in the World.

He wrote: ‘Nigeria’s impressive 31st position in the World’s Most Productive Economies 2022 ranking and 1st in Africa, as reported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), cemented our status not only as Africa’s economic powerhouse but also as a formidable player on the international stage. ‘

However, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions from random social media users in Nigeria, with many taking to the comment section to react.

We are just beginning. I believe that in a few years, the economic plans from the Asiwaju administration would be to yield fruits.

In 2014, Nigeria was the 22nd largest economy at $568.5bbn after the GDP was rebased. In 2022, Nigeria’s GDP was $447.4bn. (IMF).

Selective appreciation of IMF findings about Nigeria is kind of unusual.

