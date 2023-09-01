Bashir Ahmad Reacts After Kaduna Governor Revealed Plan To Recruit 7,000 Youths As Vigilantes

The Former media Aide to the former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has stirred reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to post to react after the Governor of Kaduna State revealed that he will employ 7,000 youths in the state as Vigilantes.

According to Bashir Ahmad, the employment of Nigerian youths in Kaduna State is commendable and it reflects the commitment of Kaduna State Government to the citizens.

He wrote: “Governor @UbaSaniUS’s recent directive to employ 7,000 youths as part of the Kaduna Vigilante Service is a commendable step towards enhancing both youth employment and local security. The initiative reflects the Kaduna state government’s commitment to nurturing a capable and empowered workforce while prioritizing the safety of its citizens.”

In Addition, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions among the random social media users.

You see now, you people will be thinking you are the only part that loves Nigeria more because you are in power, Imagine you hailing KD Government but can’t commend KN Government because he’s not your party member. I expect you to be patriotic more, please.

7k youths to be Employed into Vigilante? Yet we have the police, military, Civil Defense, Peace Corps, DSS, etc. all this to combat insecurity and yet nothing. Of all opportunities to be created for the youths, it’s to recruit 7000 of them into Vigilante ?? Well done o.

The new busy body Media Aid to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna

