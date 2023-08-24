Bashir Ahmad Reacts After It Was Reported That Wagner Has Been Killed In A Plane Accident In Russia

A former media aide to President Muhammdu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to the news circulating on social media that the Chief of Wagner’s Army (a private army in Russia), Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been killed in a plane accident in Russia. Recall that Wagner, the leader of the largest private army in the world was said to be involved in a plane accident from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

According to BBC , Wagner was travelling to St. Petersburg for an official assignment when he was involved in the accident and all the 10 people in the plane have lost their lives. Reacting to the development, Bashir Ahmad stated that people have been consuming so many lies on social media because there was an earlier report that Wagner had travelled to Mali to facilitate the deployment of his army in the Niger Republic.

“There was a story flying that Prigozhin landed in Mali to facilitate Wagner’s development in Niger Republic. We have been consuming so many lies on this App.” He wrote.

Arewareporter (

)