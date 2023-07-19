Bashir Ahmad Reacts After He Was Reminded Of Calling For A Civil War When Fuel Was N65

Bashir Ahmad, An aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted after he was reminded of calling for a civil war when the price of fuel was N65

The Twitter user came up with the claim following the increase on PMS

The increase in the price of fuel was initiated on Tuesday and this has got many people talking

According to the Twitter user” Bashir Ahmad called for civil war when the price of fuel was N65 but today he is calling for prayer”

The All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain has reacted to the post. He said that he is now calling for world war III. He said those coming up with the claims should get ready with their weapons . He said they should move to the usual Lekki toll gate plaza. Bashir Ahmad said his instructions should be carried out

See his post here

What do you have to say about this

Finesthandwriting (

)