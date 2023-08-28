Bashir Ahmad Reacts After He Was Asked If He Would Vote BAT If Another Election Is To Be Conducted

Bashir Ahmad, an All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain and aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted after he was asked if he would vote the candidate that he voted during the 2023 presidential election

It is no longer news that the All Progressive Congress chieftain supported the former governor of Lagos state in the 2023 presidential election

In the post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Monday, he said he will vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu again

The Twitter user who made the post asked ” if an election is to be held tomorrow, would you change your choice for another candidate”

Reacting, Bashir Ahmad said he voted Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election and he will do so again another time

He wrote ” Asiwaju Bola Ahmed then, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu February/March 2027″

