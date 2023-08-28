NEWS

Bashir Ahmad reacts after he was asked by a Twitter user if will vote for Tinubu in another election

Bashir Ahmad, a prominent member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and a former aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, responded to a question about his voting choice in the 2023 presidential election. It should be recalled that he supported Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during that election.

The Twitter user who made the post asked ” if an election is to be held tomorrow, would you change your choice for another candidate”

In a tweet on his verified Twitter page, Bashir Ahmad indicated that if an election were to be held again, he would continue to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He reaffirmed his stance by stating, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed then, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu February/March 2027.”

By making this statement, Bashir Ahmad confirmed that his support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains steadfast, and he is willing to vote for him again in a future election, specifically indicating the potential period of February/March 2027.

