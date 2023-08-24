NEWS

Bashir Ahmad Reacts After Court of Appeal Confirmed Lamidi Apapa As The Authentic Chairman of LP

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page to react to one of the trending issues in Nigeria. However, he posted on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to react after the Court of Appeal confirmed Lamidi Apapa as the authentic chairman of Labour Party.

Some months ago, Lamidi Apapa was chased out of court premises by some members of Labour Party, and denied front seat because he wasn’t recognized as the authentic chairman of the party.

According to Bashir Ahmad, Lamidi Apapa deserved to be the chairman of Labour Party and he congratulated him using his official social media platform.

While congratulating Lamidi Apapa,

He wrote: “Congratulations to Comrade Lamidi Apapa on a well-deserved victory at the Court of Appeal, confirming his position as the authentic chairman of the opposition party, the Labour Party. “

In Addition, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions among the random social media users.

