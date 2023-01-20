This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bashir Ahmad Reacts After A Man Said Tinubu Converted Femi Gbajabiamila To A Muslim Before Appointing Him.

The media aide to the president of Nigeria, Bashir Ahmad has recently reacted to a claim made by a man on Twitter. The man through a tweet which he made on his Twitter page claimed that Femi Gbajabiamila was forced by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to covert his religious belief to Islam before he could be appointed as a speaker in the year 2019.

Bashir Ahmad who saw this was shocked as to what the man said as he reacted vigorously to the statement, asking the man why Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’t convert Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to a Muslim before recommending him for VC if the story was true.

He further claimed that the Twitter user was a lier because the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had been married to a pastor over decade which is something that proofs the story isn’t true.

In his words, “So why did Asiwaju not force Prof. Osinbajo to convert to Islam before recommending him for the VP? Abiodun, you’re lying effortlessly against someone who, for decades, has been married to a Pastor.”

Many people who saw this were amazed as to what he said as they reacted vigorously to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

