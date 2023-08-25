Bashir Ahmad React After Apapa Of LP Said That Only Candidates Endorsed By Him Can Contest Elections

The former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to immediate past President, Bashir Ahmad has reacted after the factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Alhaji Lamidi Apapa stated that only the party’s candidates endorsed by him could contest in the three forthcoming Governorship elections.

( Photo Credit – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page )

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Governorship elections will hold on the 11th of November, 2023 in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

The Vanguard paper had earlier reported that Lamidi Apapa, at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, said that the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Owerri had affirmed him as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

Alhaji Lamidi Apapa added after the court judgement; “that the court also sacked the Julius Abure-led faction and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise governorship candidates produced by his faction for the election.”

( Photo Credit – Bashir Ahmad Verified Twitter Page )

Reacting to the development on his verified Twitter page, former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad said; “Comrade Lamidi Apapa, the authentic national chairman of the Labour Party has categorically said that only the party’s candidates endorsed by him could feature in the upcoming Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo governorship elections. That’s another beautiful part of democracy”

The recent statement by the former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

