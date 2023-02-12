NEWS

Bashir Ahmad Places Peter Obi’s And Tinubu’s Lagos Campaign Rally Side By Side, Mocks Obidients

Bashir Ahmad Places Peter Obi's And Tinubu's Lagos Campaign Rally Side By Side, Mocks Obidients

The Special Assistant on Digital Communication to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), Bashir Ahmad, has mocked the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, after a picture of his presidential rally in Lagos State surfaced online.

Mocking the ex-governor, he said the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate have accused the Governor of Lagos state of approving an oversized space for the Party’s presidential campaign rally.

Recall that the former Anambra State Governor was in Lagos State on Saturday for his presidential campaign rally.

In a series of tweet via his official Twitter page, the presidential aide said if the crowd seen at the rally is all the Labour Party could get in Lagos with over 6,000,000+ votes, then it’s very safe to congratulate the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. 

He wrote, “The supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate have accused Governor of Lagos state of approving an oversized space for the Party’s presidential campaign rally.

“If that’s all Labour Party could get in Lagos with over 6,000,000+ votes, then it’s very safe to congratulate our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Publish on 2023-02-12 05:58:07



