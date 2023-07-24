Bashir Ahmad: Nigeria Police Force Opens Registration for 10th Regular Course Cadet Degree Programme

In a recent announcement on his verified Twitter account, Bashir Ahmad, the Nigeria Police Force, has officially invited all interested and qualified candidates of Nigerian origin to register online for the highly anticipated 10th Regular Course Cadet Degree Programme. The online registration process is set to commence on the 24th of July and will run for a period of six (6) weeks, concluding on the 3rd of September, 2023.

This unique opportunity is open to both male and female Nigerians of good character who aspire to serve their country, providing them with the chance to pursue a rewarding career in law enforcement. The Nigeria Police Force is looking for talented and dedicated individuals to join the ranks of their esteemed cadet degree program, which offers a comprehensive and rigorous training curriculum.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of the Police Academy, polac.edu.ng, to complete the registration process and submit their applications. The platform will be accessible throughout the six-week registration period, allowing aspiring officers to carefully prepare and submit their applications for consideration.

The Nigeria Police Force hopes that this call for applications will attract a diverse pool of highly motivated candidates who are eager to make a significant impact on the security and well-being of the nation. The force wishes all applicants good luck as they embark on this promising journey towards serving the fatherland and upholding the values of integrity, dedication, and professionalism within the police force.

