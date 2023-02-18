NEWS

Bashir Ahmad Challenges Ganduje To Deposit His Old Naira Notes To CBN If They Are Legitimate

According to reports,the governor of Kano state in person of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been challenged by Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant to president Muhammadu Buhari on digital communication, to present his old naira notes to the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), if they are genuine.

Following the reports obtained by news reporters, it was disclosed that Ahmad was responding to Ganduje on Friday after he criticized the naira redesign program and said it was an attempt to undermine democracy and sabotage the upcoming general elections.

In addition, Ganduje charged that Buhari should have implemented the policy seven years ago before the election or after it had already taken place.

However, Ganduje and others were told by Ahmad to put an end to the protest and bring their old naira notes to the CBN when he said, “Baba Dan Audu, president baba Buhari has ordered you to take your money to CBN. You will receive an alert if the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC), and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit(NFIU), certify that they are legitimate.”

