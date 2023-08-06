Based On Stats, Here Are The African Teams That Might Be Eliminated In FIFAWWC Round Of 16

For the first time in Women’s World Cup history, three African countries advanced to the last 16. Against all odds, South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco have qualified for the qualifiers for the tournament in Australia.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face England in the round of 16 on Monday, while South Africa and Morocco will face European teams Netherlands and France respectively. Well, I’m embarrassed to say this, but judging by the statistics and the performances of the African teams, all three teams will not be able to beat their opponents and get out of the 1/8 finals.

England, Holland, and France are the top three European countries with a much better style of play than African teams. They also rank higher than these African teams in the FIFA women’s rankings. Judging by the results so far, South Africa are better than the other two African nations (Nigeria and Morocco) and have scored more goals than either of them.

The Bayambayan women have only one loss in a match they took the lead but lost 2-1. Desiree Ellis’ team scored six goals and conceded five in the group stage against Sweden, Argentina, and Italy. South Africa’s strong performance could give them an edge against the Netherlands and make them the only team to avoid relegation.

England advanced to the group stage with all three wins, and France advanced to the last 16 as group winners with two wins and one draw. It is with great regret to say that Nigeria and Morocco may not survive the Round of 16 if they face these top European teams.

