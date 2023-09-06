Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 4 Best Central Midfielders In The Premier League

The central midfielders in the Premier League play a crucial role in driving their teams forward. They are like the heartbeat of the team, providing the energy and inspiration for their clubs to reach new heights this season.

Controlling the midfield is incredibly important in football. It’s like the ‘engine room’ of the pitch, where battles are fought and won. The top teams understand this and cannot afford to give up control in this crucial area.

4. Enzo

Caicedo removed the label of being the “most expensive” from his new teammate Fernandez in Chelsea, which may not have been what people expected. Fernandez, an Argentine player, joined Chelsea during a difficult time last season but has played with great efficiency given the circumstances. His inclusion in the starting lineup reinvigorated Argentina’s successful run in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

3. Bernarndo Silva

For the third year in a row, there were rumors about Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City during the summer transfer window. However, once again, those rumors did not come true. Instead, the 29-year-old signed a new three-year contract, which is a significant move for Manchester City in what has been a busy summer. Silva is incredibly versatile on the field, as he excels in linking attacks, relieving pressure on the defense, and applying relentless pressure on opponents. It’s difficult to find a midfielder who is currently better suited to meet Guardiola’s requirements and play style.

2. Rice

Rice, who played a crucial role in West Ham’s success in the Europa Conference League, made a prestigious move from east to north London, earning him the title of the most expensive British footballer ever. In the previous Premier League season, Rice topped the charts for recoveries and interceptions among midfielders. Now, his task is to help Arsenal reach the summit and become a dominant force in the league.

1. Rodri

One year after scoring the game-tying goal in City’s impressive comeback against Aston Villa to win the Premier League title, Rodri once again showcased his skills by scoring the only goal in the final of the Champions League. This incredible achievement completes a historic treble for him. In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, Rodri has also proven to be an exceptional player when it comes to staying calm under pressure, making smart passes, and controlling the tempo of the game. As a result of his performances, he is becoming a respected leader on the field. Guardiola, the coach, would consider Rodri the most valuable player and losing him to injury would be a big blow to the team.

