Barrister Gabriel Adikwu Lists 3 Reasons That Could Have Made The Court Not To List Emefiele’s Case On Its Cause List

Barrister Gabriel Adikwu has disclosed that there are numerous reasons why Emefiele’s case with the federal government was not listed on the court’s cause list, however, he enumerated three reasons only.

According to Barrister Gabriel Adikwu, it is possible that the health of the judge led to the decision not to list the case. Speaking further,he noted that it is also possible that the schedule of the court was busy and as such, the court decided not to list Emefiele’s case because the case could drag on and as such, the court wanted to fix it on a free day.

Furthermore, Barrister Gabriel Adikwu noted that another reason is that certain applications came to the court which it ought to have gone through before the case can commence and as such, the court decided not to list the case.

However, Barrister Gabriel Adikwu said that apart from the reason he had listed, there are other reasons which could have made the court to take the decision it took.

