Barring Any Last Minute ‘Abracadabra’, Labour Party Would Have Won The Election- Ibrahim Abdullahi

Given the crisis that rocked the people’s democratic party and the party’s defeat at the 2023 presidential polls, a Chieftain of the people’s democratic party, has opined that the labour party which just emerged out of the blues ahead of the election would have won the election barring any last minute ‘abracadabra’.

According to Ibrahim Abdullahi, the crisis that rocked the people’s democratic party before and during the election greatly affected the party in the election such that a party like the labour party scored almost same number of votes as the people’s democratic party.

You will recall that the five governors on the platform of the people’s democratic party dissociated themselves from the presidential campaign of the people’s democratic party as the party eventually lost the election.

While reacting to this and the performance of the labour party which just came into existence ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Ibrahim Abdullahi opined “barring any last minute abracadabra, they would have won the election”.

Ibrahim Abdullahi shared his opinion a few minutes ago during an interview.

Here is the video (from 24:50)

