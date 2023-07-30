Barcelona’s Past Captains Compared To Their 4 Current Captains

Roberto is currently Barcelona’s first captain following two seasons as the team’s third captain. Following the retirement of Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto became Barcelona’s second captain. Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique were Barcelona’s first two captains before Roberto was given the captain armband for the 2023/2024 season.

Roberto came in as substitute for IIkay Gundogan in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Real Madrid and was impressive during the match.

Ter Stegen is Barcelona’s second captain while Ronald Araujo and Frenkie De Jong are the two other club captains.

Ter Stegen can be considered as one of the best Goalkeepers in the world right now. Araujo has established himself as one of the best defenders in world football. Frenkie De Jong can be considered as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The captains were determined by a vote held by the players. Thus, Sergi Roberto became Barcelona’s first captain.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Xavi and Iniesta were Barcelona’s captains during their time together at the club. They are among the greatest Barcelona captains of all time.

Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets are often regarded as the greatest midfield trio of all time. In total, there were 182 Barcelona matches in which Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets were all on the pitch together at the same time and they won 124 times, drew 40 times and lost 18 times with a winning percentage of 68%.

