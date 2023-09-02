Barcelona unveils Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo ahead of Tomorrow’s match vs Osasuna (Photos)

Barcelona have officially unveiled the duo of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix ahead of their La Liga fixture against Osasuna on Sunday evening.

Both deals were finalised on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the hierarchy reaching a compromise with Manchester City on a loan deal for the Portugal international with the obligation of no permanent buyout clause included.

Joao Felix move was also made a reality after the forward made his intention clear that he wasn’t interested in playing for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid this season while also publicly revealing that he wanted a move to the club of his dream, Barcelona,

The Blaugrana after letting some players off their books, worked on the deal for the Ex-Chelsea loanee and came to terms with their fellow Spanish counterparts on a loan arrangement that would see the 23-year-old play for the Catalans for the remainder of the 23/24 campaign.

Both players were officially presented early this morning and have also been handed the 2 and 14 jersey numbers respectively.

They’ve also been registered in time for their match against Osasuna tomorrow and will be hoping for their chance to impress the fans and also get into the manager’s full time plans.

