Barcelona Star, Yamal makes history by becoming the youngest player to assist a goal in La Liga

Few moments ago, The game between Barcelona and Villarreal Kickstarted and it has been an entertaining encounter judging from the minutes played so far.

Gavi opened the scoreline for the Catalonians just 12 minutes into the game courtesy of a brilliant pass from Lamine Yamal and De Jong doubled the lead 3 minutes later, but unfortunately Barcelona were not able to hold on to their 2 goal advantage for long as Villarreal fought their way back into the game before the half time whistle was blown.

Foyth pulled one back for Villarreal in the 26th minutes and Sorloth scored the second few minutes later to put the home team back on level terms. One of the most talked about player in the game is 16 years Old Barcelona young talent, Lamine Yamal who made history by becoming the youngest player to assist a goal in a La Liga game in the 21st century.

Yamal surpassed teammate, Ansu Fati who was initially holding the record and it’s absolutely amazing seeing how the Barcelona Young Stars are breaking and setting records.

Lamine Yamal is currently one of the hottest prospect in Spain, he rose through the ranks of La Masia and he was handed his first team debut by Xavi Hernandez some couple of months back after impressing in training, ever since then, he has been absolutely amazing. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)