Barcelona completes the signing of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

Spanish Giant, FC Barcelona has completed the signing of Portuguese Stars, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo on a season long loan from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City respectively.

According to reports, Barcelona has reached full agreement with Atletico Madrid for the signing of Felix after several negotiations and all the documents are now ready to be signed.

Immediately after the Spanish giants completed the signing of the Felix, they began negotiations with Manchester City for Cancelo and they have also reached full agreement for the loan signing of the player as well.

Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on his Official Facebook page today being Friday the 1st day of September, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that Barcelona has been linked with a move for Joao Cancelo for the past couple of weeks with Xavi Hernandez said to be a huge admirer of the player and it seems like they have finally gotten their man.

Joao Felix on the other hand has been pushing to join FC Barcelona for the past couple of weeks as he revealed in an interview after leaving Chelsea Football Club that his dream right from when he was a kid was to play for the Spanish Giant, and it seems like his dream has now become a reality.

