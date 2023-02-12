“Barbaric Act Of Violence By APC Thugs Show Their Weakness & Fear” – Gbadebo Reacts To Lagos Rally.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that labor party presidential election candidate, Peter Obi visits Lagos state today and it’s a fact that this is one of the best moments for his supporters.

Lagos state Gubernatorial election candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour took to his social media page on Twitter to react to this presidential rally in Lagos state, he described it as a challenging day but they are not intimidated or afraid by the barbaric act of violence by APC thugs, this shows their weakness and fear of the structureless party.

He added more about the emotional moment when the remembrance of those who died in the End SARS movement in Lagos some months ago as Aisha Yesufu was spotted crying at the rally and he revealed that he was brought to tears too.



