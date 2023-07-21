NEWS

Barack Obama Unveils His Annual Summer Playlist

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read

Barack Obama has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he shares his annual summer playlist his official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the list of Barack Obama. Nigerian Afrobeats Superstars including Ayra Starr and Burnaboy made it in the list of Barack Obama with their songs including Sability and Sitting On Top Of The World featuring 21 Savage. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the list of Barack Obama.

Barack Obama is one of the most popular and successful people in the whole world, he is the ex president of the United States of America, and alot of people have been looking forward to and anticipating the annual summer playlist of Barack Obama which he shared his official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Several of his fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Anarchy Claim Is Cheap, Misguided Blackmail Meant To Destroy Nigeria’s Judiciary, Constitution – Peter Obi; Tinubu seeks change in military doctrine, practice to Confront unconventional forces

3 mins ago

Don’t Start Looking At The Price Of Petrol; Let It Go Where It Is Going—Adewole Adebayo

5 mins ago

‘Osun is our common patrimony’ — APC tackles Adeleke over nephew’s appointment

14 mins ago

Some States Will Use Palliative Funds To Pay Contractors They Are Owing – Shehu Sani

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button