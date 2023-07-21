Barack Obama Unveils His Annual Summer Playlist

Barack Obama has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he shares his annual summer playlist his official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the list of Barack Obama. Nigerian Afrobeats Superstars including Ayra Starr and Burnaboy made it in the list of Barack Obama with their songs including Sability and Sitting On Top Of The World featuring 21 Savage. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the list of Barack Obama.

Barack Obama is one of the most popular and successful people in the whole world, he is the ex president of the United States of America, and alot of people have been looking forward to and anticipating the annual summer playlist of Barack Obama which he shared his official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Several of his fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms.

Check out the tweet below;

