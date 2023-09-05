Banks, petrol stations in Lagos open despite NLC’s warning strike

Workers in some areas of Lagos were seen going about their businesses despite the two-day warning strike to begin September 5, directed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Some banks and filling stations in the Lekki Phase 1 area of the state on Tuesday were open to customers, and people were seen commuting in many commercial buses that plied the area.

However, the Lagos zonal manager of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Tayo Aboyeji, said union members complied with the NLC directive.

Mr Aboyeji said, “The workers are obeying, and we are monitoring the situation.”

Also, the General Secretary of the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, Mohammed Sheikh, said the workers were complying with the directive.

“Sometimes, even the monitoring team cannot cover every place at the same time. Maybe before the end of today or by tomorrow, you are likely going to see the full impact. However, all the necessary things to make it effective have been put in place,” Mr Sheikh said.

The NLC, on September 1, announced that workers would go on a two-day warning strike.

NLC president Joe Ajaero had said the decision was taken at its National Executive Council meeting with the possibility of a “total shutdown” after 14 days.

(NAN)