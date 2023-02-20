Bank Holidays In March 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 12 Days (FULL LIST)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bank Holidays in March 2023, Banks to remain closed for 12 days; Check the Complete List below.

NewsOnline gathered that after banks were closed for almost 10 days in February, there will be a total of 12 bank holidays in March, including the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays in India.

So, if you have any bank-related work coming up next month, then make sure that you go through the list of holidays in March to avoid any inconvenience.

In March 2023, private and public sector banks will remain closed due to bank holidays as per the Reserve Bank of India calendar. There will be a total of 12 bank holidays in March including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Also, note that banks may also be closed on all public holidays based on the regional holidays of the particular state. Such regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments. It is not mentioned on RBI’s official website.

The first bank holiday starts from the Chapchar Kut on March 3 and other holidays like Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas falls on March 22. Banks in some states will observe the holidays as per the RBI calendar.

Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RBI has declared holidays on March 3, 7, 8, 9, 22 and 30 Apart from this, there are four Sundays in March that fall on March 5,12,19, and 26, and also second and fourth Saturdays ie March 11 and 25.

According to the Reserve Bank’s calendar, there are six bank holidays in March 2023.

Even though banks will remain shut in the following days but individuals will not face any problems related to bank work as ATMs, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will services continue to function.

Date Holiday

March 3 Chapchar Kut

March 5 Sunday

March 7 Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra

March 8 Dhuleti/Doljatra/Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

March 9 Holi

March 11 Second Saturday of the month

March 12 Sunday

March 19 Sunday

March 22 Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year’s Day/1st Navratra

March 25 Fourth Saturday

March 26 Sunday

March 30 Shree Ram Navami

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. So, make sure that you avoid visiting banks on the dates mentioned above to avoid inconvenience.

