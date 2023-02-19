Banji, who broke news that LP structure in South-West has collapsed, was expelled in 2019- Ashade

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, in Ogun State, Mr Michael Ashade, has faulted the claims by Banji Omotosho, that the party’s structure in the South-West zone had been merged with the All Progressives Congress during an interview with Punch correspondent.

When he was told that a chieftain of the Labour Party, LP, in the South-West zone, Banji Omotosho, said on Monday that, the structure of his party in the zone has been merged with that of the APC, and while Ashade was responding to this, he said it was a lie.

He said, “Banji, who broke news that LP structure in South-West has collapsed, was expelled in 2019 or 2020. He used to be a member of the Labour Party but, he has since been expelled for engaging in anti-party activities. So, he cannot take any decision on behalf of the party. He has since been expelled by the leadership of the party.”

