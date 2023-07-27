Bandits Tied My House Boy & Told Him That They Came To Take Away 5bn Hidden By Me-Walid Jibrin

Former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Walid Jibrin, has reported a distressing incident at his rented residence in Brains & Hermas Estate, Apo 3, FCT Abuja. On Wednesday, he raised an alarm after suspected bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, raided his home in a targeted search for a substantial sum of N5 billion and ammunition.

Accoring to punch, The daring bandits arrived at the premises in a convoy of seven SUVs and confronted Jibrin’s house boy, identified as Awwalu. They allegedly forced him to lead them to the senator’s bedroom, where they meticulously searched the area and made off with certain documents.

During the intrusion, the intruders informed Awwalu that their primary objective was to locate N5 billion in cash, ammunition, and specific documents. After completing their search, they proceeded to vandalize the main bedroom before fleeing with the targeted documents.

According to him, he said, Jibrin, a Second Republic senator, said, “Ladies and Gentlemen, can I use this opportunity to announce that recently some suspected bandits/kidnappers forcefully entered my rented house at the Brains & Hermas Estate, Apo 3 FCT Abuja by seriously vandalising my main bedroom going away with vital documents.

“They tied my house boy, Awwalu, and told him that they came to take away N5bn hidden by me and also to take away some so-called ammunition kept by me but unfortunately found nothing at all.

The incident has prompted concern and fear among residents in the estate and the surrounding community. Senator Walid Jibrin has notified the relevant authorities about the unfortunate event, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen items.

Security measures have been heightened in the area, and the authorities are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Senator Jibrin and his family, as well as other residents who may be at risk. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and security measures to combat such criminal activities in the nation’s capital.

Crownprinces2 (

)