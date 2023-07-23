Bandits Threaten To Marry Zamfara Girls If They Don’t Pay 12 Million Ransom

Bandits in the northern part of the country, and to be precise, in Zamfara, kidnapped a group of girls in the state and threatened they would marry them if they didn’t pay the 12 million ransom they demanded. According to the Punch news, these girls had been held captive for the past six months, and they haven’t been released due to the family’s inability to pay.

The Zamfara girls have now called upon the governor of Zamfara, Governor Dauda Lawal, to come to their aid because they don’t want to get married to the Bandits. The Zamfara girls equally blamed the government for not doing anything about the incident

.

The Nigerian government will continue to fight the people who have brought unrest to the Northern part of Nigeria. They are looking forward to equipping the Nigerian Army force with all the necessities in a bid to win the fight against the Bandits.

John316 (

)