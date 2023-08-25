Bandits Demand N4 Million Ransom for Release of Abducted NYSC Member in Zamfara

Armed bandits have reportedly abducted eight members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) along a highway in Zamfara State. Among the abducted graduates is Glory Thomas, whose father confirmed the abduction and subsequent ransom demand. The victims were traveling from Uyo, Akwa Ibom to Sokoto State in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus to participate in the mandatory National Service when their vehicle was intercepted by the bandits.

According to Channels Television, Emmanuel Etteh, the father of Glory Thomas, received a call from the bandits demanding N4 million as ransom for his daughter’s release. He stated that he spoke briefly with his daughter, who instructed him to contact AKTC for payment. However, further communication has not taken place since that conversation.

The Zamfara State police command has not yet provided an official comment on the abduction. Meanwhile, an anonymous military source has confirmed the incident, revealing that a rescue team is actively searching the forest to safely retrieve the abducted victims.

