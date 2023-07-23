Bandits Are Not As Trained As People May Think, And Their Area Is An Area That Is Accessible – Inuwa

Credit Source: Vanguard

According to a recent news article published by Vanguard paper, former Zamfara State Governor’s call for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to negotiate with bandits in the northern region has sparked a response from Doctor Mustapha Inuwa, the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State. Inuwa vehemently opposes the idea, stating that negotiating with the bandits would be futile because they would not accept such offers.

Inuwa expressed his belief that these bandits are nothing more than thieves and criminals, and any attempts at negotiation would be in vain. He questioned what incentives the government could possibly provide to appease them. In his view, the bandits have become accustomed to substantial financial gains from their kidnapping activities, making any legitimate alternatives unappealing to them.

The former government official pointed out that previous attempts to negotiate with the bandits in Zamfara State between 2017 and 2019 proved fruitless. Instead of using the funds given to them for positive change, the bandits used the money to procure more weapons and further their criminal activities.

Inuwa strongly advised against engaging in negotiations with the bandits and called for a coordinated and relentless effort by all security agencies to confront them. He suggested that organizing ground and air operations against the bandits would render them powerless within a few months.

Elaborating on the bandits’ identity, Inuwa highlighted that the majority of them are local Fulanis, and their families are well-known within the community. He also dismissed the notion that these criminals possess exceptional training, emphasizing that the area they operate in is accessible and not a challenging terrain for security forces.

