Banditry: In Niger State, People Are Not Ready To Vote Because They Feel They Are Not Secure- Report

Muhammad Alfa Muhammad of the Congress of Accountability Ambassadors In Niger State, has said that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, residents in Niger are not ready to vote because they feel they are not secure and that bandits could take advantage of election gatherings and launch attacks.

Speaking with Daily Trust Correspondant, Muhammad Alfa said People are not ready to vote because they feel they are not secure. We have village heads that are still in captivity. There is no protection, so, how do you go out to vote? There are areas that do not have telephone network

“People have been displaced due to insecurity. And many of them are not willing to return home to cast their votes for a government that will not protect them during crisis,”- He added

