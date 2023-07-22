Banditry: Farming In The State Is Now A Matter Of Life & Death Because Of Terrorists -Farm Stakeholder

In an interview with Vanguard , a major stakeholder in the farming industry in Niger, the Chief of Female Farmers in the State, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed, condemned the unabated insecurity in the state as a major factor militating against farming recently.

Hajiya Fatima Ahmed, described farming across Niger state now as a matter of life and death because of incessant attacks on farmers by bandits and with many of them being kidnapped for ransom and some eventually being killed.

She said, “There are no fewer than 20 cooperative female farmers under me and we are all doing well. However, farming in the state is now a matter of life and death because of terrorists.

We are scared of these bandits who invade our farms incessantly and abduct our members and, for now, many of them are afraid to go back to farm for fear of not only being kidnapped but also killed.”

Finally, she called on the government of the state to provide them with enough fertilizer, insecticide, loans, and, above all, security in order to remain in business.

source: Vanguard

