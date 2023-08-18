Bandit Leader, Alhaji Dogo Jede Weds 16-year-old Christian Girl

According to a report by THE SUN, Alhaji Dogo Jede, the notorious leader of a bandit gang, has allegedly married a 16-year-old Christian Gbagy girl from Aglunma village in the Kwusasu District of the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The wedding took place on Tuesday and was surrounded by heightened security measures in the village. Allegedly, the bandits positioned themselves strategically throughout the vicinity. A reliable insider from the community stated that the bandit chief directed the residents not to flee, offering assurances of their safety. He also marked the occasion by distributing meat from a slaughtered cow for the celebratory feast.

Sources report that Alhaji Dogo Jede wields influence over multiple communities within the Shiroro local government area, particularly in areas like Kwusasu, Chukuba, Nasa, Wurukuchi, and sections of Iburo. He regularly attends the Kwusasu market and observes Jumaat prayers at the central mosque.

Despite possessing information about the bandit leader and his associates, including knowledge of their hidden sanctuary in the forests, apprehension prevents local villagers from disclosing details that might expose their families to retribution from the bandit group.

Recent clashes with another rival gang led to losses for Dogo Jede’s faction. Vowing to shield the villagers from further turmoil, he has remained steadfast after reaching an understanding with the community members, according to sources.

