Bandit Attack: Why We Choose Not To Cancel Our Rally In Katsina State -Tinubu Reveals

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was accompanied by president Buhari as well as other dignitaries/candidates of the APC to the APC campaign rally that was held on Monday in Katsina State.

While addressing the crowd, Tinubu expressed a heartfelt condolence to the people of Katsina State for the recent terrorist attack on Friday that claimed not less than 40 lives.

He also said that they discussed about postponing the rally due to the tragedy but later decided not to so it won’t seem like the killers achieved their goal.

He said;

“Only yesterday, the governor and all of us discussed whether we should continue with the rally today or cancel it. He said, if we cancel, they will appear to have achieve their objectives. Nothing happens without the wish of Allah, we should take it as a crime without passion, as a crime without faith in God Almighty Allah. We will continue, welcome our president home, continue with our rally, and ignore the killers.”

(Crowd at the Katsina rally)

