Ballon D’Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favourites

The Ballon d’Or stands as the paramount individual accolade in the realm of football, carrying immense prestige. Acclaimed annually by the esteemed French news magazine France Football, this esteemed award is bestowed upon the footballer who demonstrates exemplary performance throughout a season. Throughout history, the Ballon d’Or has become synonymous with the highest echelons of individual accomplishment within the global football community.

The recipient of the Ballon d’Or is selected through a meticulous amalgamation of votes cast by media representatives, national team captains, and esteemed coaches. This distinguished award is exclusively bestowed upon the most illustrious players who have graced the football pitch, granting them the esteemed privilege of claiming the Ballon d’Or for themselves.

5. De bruyne

Manchester City’s maestro Kevin De Bruyne once again displayed his incredible prowess, further enhancing his already remarkable repertoire. Despite venturing into his thirties, the Belgian midfield icon exhibits no signs of deceleration. With his exceptional performances, De Bruyne has undeniably cemented himself as the premier midfielder of his generation. This season, De Bruyne exuded captivating form for City, playing an instrumental role in their triumphant conquest of continental honors. Over the course of 49 appearances in various competitions during the 2022-23 campaign, he mesmerizingly contributed 10 goals and an astonishing 31 assists, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with.

4. Mbappe

The 2022-23 season held the promise of being exceptionally special for Kylian Mbappe, but unfortunately, it fell slightly short. Despite enjoying a highly fulfilling individual campaign, as we have come to expect, the Frenchman experienced heartbreak in the World Cup final and an early exit from the Champions League, tarnishing an otherwise remarkable journey.

Notably, Mbappe achieved the remarkable feat of winning the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, showcasing his exceptional skills and scoring prowess. His unforgettable hat-trick against Argentina in the final further highlighted his capabilities. Mbappe consistently poses a significant threat in the attacking third, unleashing chaos nearly every time he steps onto the field due to his prolific ability to find the back of the net.

3. Rodri

Rodri is widely regarded as the top holding midfielder in the world at present. His exceptional game intelligence, along with his exquisite technical abilities, enables him to effortlessly perform the role of two players in midfield. Throughout the 2022-23 season, he demonstrated unwavering reliability and consistency for City, garnering more starting appearances across all competitions than any of his teammates. Rodri’s composed and composed style of play was instrumental in City’s dominance in midfield against Europe’s best teams. Furthermore, the 26-year-old showcased his impact by scoring the winning goal for City in the Champions League final against Inter Milan. Following City’s continental treble triumph, Rodri played a vital role in Spain’s UEFA Nations League triumph in June.

2. Lionel Messi

In his pursuit of an unprecedented eighth Ballon d’Or title, Lionel Messi left no stone unturned during the 2022-23 season. Spearheading Argentina’s triumph in the World Cup, he not only led his team to glory but also secured the prestigious Golden Ball for himself.

Additionally, Messi showcased remarkable form while representing Paris Saint-Germain, contributing 21 goals and an impressive 20 assists in 41 appearances across various competitions. His exceptional performances throughout the season make him a strong contender for football’s most coveted individual accolade once again this year.

1. Haaland

Although I’m not completely convinced that Erling Haaland will surpass Messi and claim the 2023 Ballon d’Or, there’s no denying his potential. Haaland’s performance in the 2022-23 season has been nothing short of extraordinary. With an incredible tally of 52 goals and nine assists in 53 appearances for Manchester City, contributing to their continental treble success, he has made a resounding impact.

At just 22 years old, Haaland has a promising football career ahead of him and the potential to become one of the greatest of all time. Winning the Ballon d’Or in his debut season in the Premier League would serve as a fitting beginning to his remarkable journey.

