Bala Mohammed Pays Condolence Visit To The Family Of Late PDP Campaign Coordinator [Photos]

His Excellency, The Former PDP Presidential Aspirant And the Executive Governor of Bauchi, Senator Bala Mohammed has sympathized with the family of his Dass local government coordinator, late Alhaji Ali Baba Dass.

Speaking shortly after attending the funeral prayer, Mohammed described the demise of his hardworking, reliable and responsible coordinator, a huge loss at the time he was needed the most.

While extending condolences to the family of the deceased, Mohammed asked Allah to grant him Janna and give them courage to bear the loss.

In another development, Governor Bala has pledged to continue to support the family of late Alhaji Ali Baba Dass, saying all his debts will be cleared in addition to the provision of all necessary support to allete their sufferings.

This was contained in his speech during a condolence visit to the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Othman Bilyamu Usman at his palace, in Dass.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on media and publicity, Honourable Lawal Muazu, kindly visit the page to read more.

