Bala Mohammed Gave Me A Land In Abuja And Till Date, I Haven’t Used It Because I Don’t Need It – Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has accused the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed of allocating a piece of land for him in Abuja, FCT, but he hasn’t built anything on the land because there’s nothing he would do with the land. Obi made this known while speaking to some groups, who have endorsed him to become the next president of Nigeria on Thursday. In the program which was held in Abuja, Peter Obi boasted that there’s nothing in this world that God hasn’t given him and that’s why when he got the land from the governor, he wasn’t moved. “Bala Mohammed gave me a land in Abuja,” Peter Obi reveals. “And till date, I haven’t used it because I don’t need it.”

Continuing speaking, Peter Obi noted that he is not contesting for the presidency to acquire wealth just as some of the presidential candidates in other parties are planning to do if they are elected the president. Additionally, Peter Obi revealed that there was a time that the governor also confronted him to ask why he hasn’t built anything on the land that he allocated to him, and Peter Obi said, “I told him I have no need for land in Abuja.”

