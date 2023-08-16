Bahir Ahmad shares a picture of M. Buhari during his tour of the Historical sites in Daura Palace

Bashir Ahmad, a digital media aide to the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has shared a picture of the past president touring the palace of Daura yesterday.

Recall that the His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, visited Daura Palace yesterday. He was received by Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk, the Emir of Daura who took him on a guided tour of the historical sites in the Palace.

The tour of the Daura Palace, rich with its deep historical heritage allowed the past Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari to familiarise himself with the country’s past events.

Muhammadu Buhari, the former Nigerian president who holds a Bayajidda of Hausaland title left the presidential villa in Abuja a few months ago following the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an ex-Lagos state governor and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Muhammadu Buhari expressed his eagerness to return to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State few days after he left office. He explained his plans to fully move into agriculture owing to his cattle farm in Daura.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Olisking (

)