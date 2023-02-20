NEWS

Bad Governments Are Elected By Good Citizens Who Don’t Vote, Please Vote – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, the Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party has noted that bad government are elected by good citizens who don’t vote advising Nigerians to come out massively and cast their vote.

Dino revealed this on his verified facebook page as he shared a picture which was written, “bad governments are elected by good citizens who don’t vote”

Reacting to the post shared by Dino Melaye, many media handlers has given their opinions noting that 2023 election is for the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar while some vowed to vote for Labour party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Isah Dangaya Salisu wrote, “Atiku is coming, Insha Allah, my father and my mother, a my families are full of Articulated”.

Another Facebook user identified as Tom Ikslumhe wrote, “we are ready to vote out the old eggs, vote labour party, vote Peter Obi for president.

Precious Henry wrote, “Peter Obi for president”.

