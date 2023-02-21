Bad Governance Pushed Me To FCT Senatorial Race, Says Ireti Kingibe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ireti Kingibe, the Labour Party’s (LP) senatorial candidate for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), claims that poor leadership propelled her into the 2023 campaign and that if she wins, she will provide the territory’s citizens with excellent representation.

Ireti claimed that, in order to win the senatorial election, she had spent more than 20 years erecting structures in the rural areas of the FCT. She added that her efforts were directed toward improving representation rather than amassing wealth.

Ireti stated that her goal in politics was to give back to the community while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

I wish to represent FCT with credibility. I am not attempting to relocate or cover the cost of my children’s tuition. I want to return something to society.

I didn’t want to run for the Senate, but I saw that things in the nation were getting worse, and we will use the Labor Party, which has a strong ideology, to win elections in the Federal Capital Territory.

Due to the work I do in rural regions, I have been developing my framework for more than 20 years, and the locals are quite familiar with me.

Please follow like comment and share

Anteyipaul (

)