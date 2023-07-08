“Back To Germany” Actor Emeka Ike Says As He Bonds With His Beautiful Daughter, Oluchi (Pictures)

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike is a responsible father who understands what it takes to spend quality time with his child. He had a fun moment with his lovely daughter, Oluchi, and posted it online, announcing that they were back in Germany. It’s interesting to see celebrities finding time to bond with their beautiful kids.

Every father wants his kids to connect with them without making excuses. As a matter of fact, parents appreciate it when their children and them share fun times in an atmosphere of affection and hugs. Emeka enjoyed time with his daughter and went further to flaunt the photos online.

Bonding with your children strengthens the father-daughter relationship in a special way. Emeka understands this, and that’s why he had a great time with his daughter. He shared the special moment online with the caption, “Oluchi and her daddy back to Germany. Home sweet home. Pics by my lovely wife.”

Photos are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (

)