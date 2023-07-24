Back Then, Anytime My Ex-husband Goes Through My Phone, He Beats Me For Chatting With Men-Blessingceo

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessingceo in a recent video posted on her official facebook page has disclosed numerous things she had to endure when she was still married to her ex-husband.

She made this known in a video where she was seen educating all the young single ladies to start building themselves rather than wait untill they are married.

According to the relationship therapist, this will only reduce your value as a woman and give your husband the full right to treat you the way he wants to.

Using herself as an example, Blessingceo disclosed that when she was still married to her ex-husband, she was still a little girl who had no job or anything meaningful to do with her time except pressing her phone till be returns back from work and that made him treat her the way he wanted.

In her words, she said “Each time my ex-husband returned from work and find me pressing my phone, he will get it from me, go through my chats, break my phone and beat me up for chatting with men, and later on he will buy me a new one. Nobody can try that now because I have developed and built myself above that level, no man can try that ever again with me”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 6:25)

