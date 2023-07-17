Babatunde Gbadomosi Reacts To Tinubu’s Tribunal Statement, Warning Of Chaos And Anarchy

Nigerian social commentator Babatunde Gbadomosi sharply criticized former president Tinubu’s comments on the presidential election being declared invalid due to 25% of the vote coming from the FCT in a series of furious tweets. Gbadomosi, who is well known for taking a strong stance on political issues, denounced Tinubu for allegedly threatening the court and foresaw dire repercussions.

Gbadomosi tweeted in response to Tinubu’s assertion, “This is a President? It’s standard procedure for a drug lord to openly threaten the judges since he is aware that his tenure in that position cannot be supported by the Constitution. Gbadomosi’s phrase choice made clear that he disagreed with the previous president’s apparent contempt for the law and constitutional values.

The tone of Gbadomosi’s subsequent tweets became more combative as he brazenly called for anarchy and declared his confidence in the ability of Nigerians to resist any unfair measures. If you are expelled by the tribunal and you start any foolishness, he sternly cautioned, “You will not live to tell the tale. Do it anyhow; walahi; you shall see. The message seemed to suggest th at Nigerians were ready to fight back against any attempts to restrict their right to democracy.

