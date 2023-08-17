Babatunde Fashola never visited the Niger Delta During His 8 Years In office- Pa Edwin Clark

Former Minister of Works Babatunde Fashola has been accused of neglecting the Niger Delta during his eight years in office by Niger Delta Leader and Elder Statesman Pa Edwin Clark. Clark voiced concern about the area being left out of the nation’s development initiatives in an interview with Arise TV news. He drew attention to the area’s unfinished bridges and main roadways.

We can’t let this predicament continue, Clark emphasized. Our youth face difficulties and lack access to educational opportunities. There is just the Maritime University, founded by our people independently before government intrusion. The east-west road, a vital economic route that is still underdeveloped, is an example of how important infrastructure projects like bridges and roads are yet unfinished. Notably, my friend Fashola, the former Minister of Works, never visited the Niger Delta during his 8 years in office. Regrettably, he made no contributions to addressing the region’s road issues. Today, traveling from Asaba to Ughelli has become a challenging journey.”

