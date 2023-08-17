NEWS

Babatunde Fashola never visited the Niger Delta During His 8 Years In office- Pa Edwin Clark

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

Former Minister of Works Babatunde Fashola has been accused of neglecting the Niger Delta during his eight years in office by Niger Delta Leader and Elder Statesman Pa Edwin Clark. Clark voiced concern about the area being left out of the nation’s development initiatives in an interview with Arise TV news. He drew attention to the area’s unfinished bridges and main roadways.

We can’t let this predicament continue, Clark emphasized. Our youth face difficulties and lack access to educational opportunities. There is just the Maritime University, founded by our people independently before government intrusion. The east-west road, a vital economic route that is still underdeveloped, is an example of how important infrastructure projects like bridges and roads are yet unfinished. Notably, my friend Fashola, the former Minister of Works, never visited the Niger Delta during his 8 years in office. Regrettably, he made no contributions to addressing the region’s road issues. Today, traveling from Asaba to Ughelli has become a challenging journey.”

What is your opinion about this article? Write it down in the comments section.

Watch The Video From 21:59 Minutes


Josephupdates12 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Adeleke Unveils LG Caretakers, 5,166 Killed, 1,830 Abducted in 7 Months

8 mins ago

Fabulous White Lace Styles Suitable for Owambe Parties

10 mins ago

Reactions As Sani Says Most Of Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Were Stolen Under Buhari’s Administration

19 mins ago

Elegant And Decent Lace Dresses You Can Wear To Church

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button