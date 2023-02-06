Babatunde Fashola Advises CBN To Step Back Her Policies On The Naira Redesign If It Is Causing Pains

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than a few days before the deadline for the collection of the old naira notes, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, advised that the CBN naira redesign policy should be stepped back if it is causing pain to Nigerians.

During a live appearance on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict, on Monday, Babatunde Fashola revealed that as a public officer, before and now, he has had every cause to reverse himself, when he saw that his policies were causing unintended result.

“I empathize with those challenges but some of them are the result of policy and it is the responsibility of public servants, especially those responsible for those policies to look back and say, ‘Did we intend to cause this pain?,” he stated.

Source: Channels

