Babangida’s ally, Major-Gen Onoja reacts as he was asked if he supported June 12 election annulment

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that Major-General Lawrence Anebi Onoja (retd), who worked directly under two military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Sani Abacha, before retiring from the Nigerian Army in 1998, during an interview with The Nation correspondent, has reacted after he was asked if he was in support of the annulment of the presidential election that was won by the Late MKO Abiola.

During the interview, Lawrence Onoja was asked if was in support of the annulment of the presidential election of Abiola or he was against it and while he is was reacting to this question, he said he was loyal to his country then so, he did not support any body.

Onoja, who served as the Director of the Faculty of Joint Studies, in the Command and Staff College in Jaji, said that although, he was convince that the Late MKO Abiola won the election but, he did not take side with anyone.

He said, “I was loyal to the country. I was not on anybody’s side.”

