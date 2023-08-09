Babangida Said He Told A Minister That Niger Gave Nigeria Access To Arms During Biafra War – Kassim Afegbua

Kassim Afegbua, the media adviser to former Nigerian Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has alleged that the former general once said Niger supported Nigeria in the Biafran war.

Speaking in an interview on AIT , Afegbau said Babangida once told him that when he was president of Nigeria, a minister told him to stop power supply to Niger but he refused. According to Afegbua, Babangida told the minister that during the Biafran war, Niger supported Nigeria by giving Nigeria access to arms and ammunition.

According to Afegbua “I love to remember some of the lessons I learned from General Babangida who told me that when he was president, a particular minister from the south had written to him a memo to say, ‘Please let us stop power supply to Niger’. He told the minister to go and do a memo on that, and the man did a 16-page memo where he spoke to the issues, and the only point he took away was that you are a professor but you don’t seem to know Nigeria’s history, Niger was the only country that granted us the rights and access to arms and ammunition during the civil war. Every other person didn’t do that, and that was the only way Nigeria could defeat Biafra during the civil war”

Watch the video from 44:42

NickyBella41 (

)